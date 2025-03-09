BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested two people in connection with a double shooting in downtown Boston early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 25 Kingston St. around 12:20 a.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Soon after, a second man walked into an emergency room to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Following an investigation, Eliezer Quinones, 26, of Brattleboro, Vermont, was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault and battery. Jahleel Sanders-Williams, 28, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, and defacing a firearm serial number.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)