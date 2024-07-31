Police arrested two people Wednesday in connection with a shooting that injured two in Boston’s Downtown Crossing last week, police said.

Officers arrested Dorchester residents Robert Mallard, 45, and Emily Mackey, 27, in connection with Thursday’s early-morning shooting, according to the Boston Police Department. The two were taken into custody near 1000 Harvard St. at around 10 a.m., and both had warrants out for their arrests.

On Thursday, at around 3 a.m., officers responded to 40 Summer St. for a report of a person shot, police said.

When they arrived on scene, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second gunshot victim then went to a local hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Mallard was wanted on a warrant for two counts of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Mackey was wanted on a warrant for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.