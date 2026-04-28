Related Police searching for two men accused in Boston bank robberies

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Everett Tuesday afternoon, according to Everett police. Police have not yet said if the suspects are also connected to two other bank robberies in Roxbury and Roslindale earlier in the day.

Everett police said they responded to the Eastern Bank at Broadway and Ferry Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. for an armed robbery. Officers said they located two suspects on Gledhill Avenue and they were arrested. Police said they recovered a firearm and a machete from the suspects.

The arrests come after two other armed robberies at banks in Boston Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Boston Police said in part, “I am aware that arrests have been made in Everett in connection with a bank robbery there, involving a modus operandi similar to the robberies that occurred earlier today in Boston. At this time, however, Everett has not shared any information with us, and as far as I know, this is being treated as a separate investigation.”

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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