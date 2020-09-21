WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have apprehended two men in connection with a fatal shooting in Worcester last month that police think was drug related.

Malek Matos, 34, and Robert Dupuis Jr., 30, face charges in connection with the Aug. 16 shooting. The victim has been identified in court records as Quentin Jacobs-Hylton, 25.

Both suspects were arrested out of state, police said in a weekend Facebook post.

Both face charges including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Neither has been charged with murder.

Dupuis was shot in the hand at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 16. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

A short time later, the victim was brought to a city hospital in a private vehicle, where he died. He had had been shot in the head.

Police determined the shootings were connected.

No arraignment information was released. It was unclear if the suspects had attorneys.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)