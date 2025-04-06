MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing criminal charges in connection with a home invasion in Malden last week, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Mountain Avenue on Tuesday arrested Yaritza Trinidad, 29, of Cambridge, and Chawki Charbel Ibrahim, 24, of Boston, on firearm and home invasion charges.

The incident is being investigated as a targeted attack, not a random act of violence, and the public is not currently in any danger, as it relates specifically to this investigation, police said.

