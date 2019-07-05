2 arrested in connection with Hyde Park stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with a stabbing in Hyde Park on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Truman Parkway about 6:54 p.m. were directed to a suspect vehicle, which was preparing to leave the parking lot, according to Boston police.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, and the passenger Gerson Moreno, 21, of Dorchester, were removed from the car and arrested on charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The 18-year-old man who suffered a stab wound was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned Friday in West Roxbury District Court.

