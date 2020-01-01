2 arrested in connection with New Year’s Day shooting at Quincy apartment building

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman are facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting at an apartment building in Quincy on New Year’s Day.

Officers responding to a report of a disorder at 40 Nelson St. around 2:30 p.m. found a 33-year-old man suffering from a significant eye injury, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Dennis Baker, 49, of Quincy, fled the apartment after shooting the victim in the face, police said. He was later tracked down and taken into custody.

A high-powered pellet gun was said to be found in the grass below Baker’s apartment window.

Baker is facing a charge of armed assault with intent to murder.

Cristina Miller, 34, of Peabody, was also arrested. She is facing charges including interfering with a police officer and obstruction of justice.

The shooting remains under investigation.

