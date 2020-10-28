2 arrested in connection with Quincy shooting

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have apprehended two men in connection with a shooting in Quincy that happened over the weekend.

Vincent Whitlow, 20, and Jeanrodley Louis, 20, face charges in connection with a shooting that sent an 18-year-old victim to the hospital around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Whitlow turned himself over to police on an outstanding warrant for armed assault with intent to murder, assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possession of ammunition without a FID card.

Louis was taken into custody in Braintree on the same charges.

An investigation into the incident revealed Whitlow to be the shooter and Louis to be the getaway driver.

Both are expected to be arranged in Quincy District Court on Wednesday.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

