FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested following a shooting at a chain restaurant in Framingham Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant on Cochituate Road around 9 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Framingham police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Cameron Dulmaine, 22, of Northbridge, and Patrick Riley, 30, of Framingham, have been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

