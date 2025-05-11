EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Everett early Sunday morning that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in Gledhill Avenue around 5 a.m. found a male shooting victim, according to Everett police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Oscar Alvarez Miranda, 22, of Everett and Jostin Alvardo Flores, 18 of Everett, have been arrested on various firearms and assault charges. Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Malden District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

