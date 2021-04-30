FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested following a shooting inside a chain restaurant in Framingham Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant on Cochituate Road around 9 p.m. found a 35-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Framingham police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police that the suspect had fled in a vehicle heading westbound on Route 30.

Officers located the vehicle and pulled it over before placing the driver, Cameron Dulmaine, 22, of Northbridge, and the passenger, Patrick Riley, 30, of Framingham, under arrest, police said.

A 9mm handgun was reportedly recovered.

Riley faces charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon — firearm, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Dulmaine faces a possession of a loaded firearm without a license charge.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Chief Sean Riley at (508)532-5903.

