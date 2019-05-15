2 arrested in connection with shooting of Springfield police officer

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting last month of a Springfield police officer, officials said.

Members of the Springfield Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Unit, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and Chicopee police arrested Hector Adorno, 33, on Wednesday in connection with the April 14 shooting on State Street that left Officer Edwin Irrizary injured.

Adorno was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly striking Kenneth Hernandez, 25, initiating the fight that led to Irrizary being shot.

Also arrested Wednesday morning was Jesmillie Perez, 29, who was allegedly present during the altercation and misled investigators following the shooting.

She will be charged with intimidating a witness.

