WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested two men in connection with a series of commercial break-ins in Worcester, officials said.

Alexander Deayala, 44, of Leominster and Lawrence Gaul, 41, of Worcester, were both arrested on three counts of willful and malicious destruction of property, three counts of breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony, and two counts of larceny from a building.

Officers responding to a commercial alarm at Fiddler’s Green Pub shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday found shattered glass near the entrance, according to Worcester police. Surveillance video showed obtained by police later revealed that two men, identified as Deayala and Gaul, had stolen several bottles of alcohol from the pub.

On Wednesday, officers responded to an attempted breaking and entering incident at the No Name Grocery Store around 2:42 a.m., police said. Surveillance video revealed the suspects were the same men from Fiddler’s Green Pub.

Later Wednesday morning, at approximately 3:05 a.m., police responded to another commercial alarm at North East Electrical. Upon arrival, officers noted that the front entrance had been shattered.

As additional officers responded to the call, they came two men, Gaul and Dayala, who fit the description of the suspects from the earlier break-ins. They had been carrying supplies from the electrical store, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

