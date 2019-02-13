2 arrested in deadly Taunton stabbing

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a violent armed robbery in Taunton that left one man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported altercation in the area of 33 White St. about 3:40 p.m. found Robert Hickey, 50, of Taunton, suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Bristol District Attorney’s Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

Hickey was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

After an investigation, Richard Mulcahy, 37, who has ties to Taunton, Weymouth, and Florida, was arrested on charges of murder and armed robbery and Danielle Delory, 35, of Taunton, was arrested on an armed robbery charge.

Both are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court.

