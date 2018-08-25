2 arrested in Dorchester drug bust

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Department Drug Control Officers executing two search warrants at an apartment building in Dorchester early Friday morning arrested two men and recovered heroin and cocaine, officials said.

Officers, with the assistance of a BPD SWAT Team, executed the first search warrant about 4:45 a.m. at apartment #2, where they arrested a 60-year-old man after recovering 38 bags of crack cocaine, two medium-sized bags of heroin and other evidence, according to a post on the department’s website.

Then, officers made a forced entry into apartment $5, where they arrested a 31-year-old man after finding a loaded .380 caliber handgun, an undisclosed amount of cash, 53 suboxone strips, crack cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, and packaging materials, police said.

Both men, whose names were not released, have since been arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

