2 arrested in dragging of 18-year-old man in Boston held on $100K bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men arrested in connection with an incident in Dorchester late Friday night during which an 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries while being dragged from a speeding car have both been ordered held on $100,000 bail, officials said.

Dejon W. Barnes, 18, of Dorchester, and Kenneth R. Ford, 23, of Roxbury, were arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges including unarmed robbery.

Troopers responding to a reported disturbance on Gallivan Boulevard found the victim in the street, according to state police.

Kedoni Miller, 18, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

Kedoni Miller,18 and dad of 1 year old, is on life support after being dragged in Dorchester #7News pic.twitter.com/ug6SIKc1C0 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 19, 2018

After an “around-the-clock” investigation, state police say troopers and members of the Boston Police Department responded to a house party on Phillips Street early Sunday morning and arrested Barnes and Ford without incident.

Authorities say Miller met Barnes and Ford to buy a smartphone but they hooked his arm to the car by closing the car window on him and drove off at a high rate of speed, dragging him for several city blocks.

“I think it’s God awful that something like that would happen over a cellphone,” one resident said.

Barnes and Ford are due back in court at a later date.

Suspects charged in connection with dragging teen both held on $100,000 cash bail #7News pic.twitter.com/UXVW6Eg8uc — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 19, 2018

