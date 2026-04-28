Related Police searching for two men accused in Boston bank robberies

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Everett Tuesday afternoon, according to Everett police.

Police said this robbery is not connected to two robberies in Boston that occurred earlier in the day.

Everett police said they responded to the Eastern Bank at Broadway and Ferry Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. for an armed robbery.

Following the robbery, police said a man and a woman fled into a nearby neighborhood where they stripped their clothing. Police said they then ran up Gledhill Avenue and ditched a gun and a machete in a trash can in a woman’s backyard.

Officers said they eventually located the two suspects on Gledhill Avenue and they were arrested.

The arrests come after two other armed robberies at banks in Boston Tuesday morning.

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