PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two suspects in a deadly stabbing on a Pittsfield street earlier this week and are seeking a third.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office says 28-year-old Bruce Romano and 22-year-old Anthony Boone face arraignment Wednesday on murder charges in connection with the stabbing death Monday afternoon of William Catalano.

Police responding to 911 calls about an altercation found the 34-year-old victim down on the sidewalk suffering from multiple stab wounds and other injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later.

A fourth man is charged with lying to investigators.

It was not clear if the suspects had lawyers.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Catalano’s death was Berkshire County’s third homicide of the year.

