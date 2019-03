FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people arrested Thursday in Fitchburg have been accused of selling a stolen firearm, police say.

Officers conducting surveillance about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Main and Prichard streets say an undercover trooper was approached by two men asking if he wanted to purchase marijuana, and after the sale was conducted, one of the two men asked the trooper if he was interested in purchasing a gun, according to state police.

Once a price was agreed upon, they set a location to meet 30 minutes later in order to conduct the sale, police say.

As the meeting time approached, the trooper traveled to the set location in his undercover cruiser where he made contact with one of the two men, identified as Leon Lorime, 27, of Fitchburg, according to police.

The trooper waved Lorime to enter his cruiser, at which time they traveled to the home where the gun was located, with the other surveillance cruisers following.

Police say Lorime eventually pointed to the house that the gun was located, and there, they met with another man, identified as Luis Enriquez, 21, of Fitchburg.

After a brief conversation, Lorime exited the undercover cruiser and entered the residence. After several minutes, he reentered the cruiser and pulled out the gun, allowing the undercover trooper to inspect it and verify it was a large .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol, according to police.

The trooper then signaled to other officers to move in and take Lorime and Enriquez into custody.

Police say a subsequent search of Lorime revealed several folded pieces of paper containing substances believed to be heroin and crack cocaine.

A computer search of the serial number located on the pistol revealed it had been stolen from New Jersey, according to police.

Police say Lorime was charged with distribution of a Class C substance, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A substance, possession of Class B substance, receiving stolen property, and trafficking firearms.

Enriquez was charged with possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, and receiving stolen property, according to police.

