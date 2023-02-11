BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left the victims hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers investigating a reported stabbing on Woodside Avenue found the victims suffering from stab wounds after they arrived at a nearby police station, according to police.

The names of those arrested have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

