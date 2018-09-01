2 arrested in Lawrence for illegally obtaining firearms

Lawrence police arrested two people in Lawrence on Saturday morning for obtaining firearms illegally.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of gun fire in the area of Ducket Avenue and encountered a male, 24-year-old Edgar Torres, of Lawrence, matching the description provided to the officers by dispatch.

Torres was accompanied by Euridiane Ramirez, 23, also of Lawrence.

According to police, Torres appeared to have a bulge on his ankle area, which turned out to be a 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Ramirez admitted to illegally purchasing the firearm, according to police.

Ramirez and Torres were both arrested and charged with several firearms-related charges.

In a statement, Chief Roy Vasque commented, “The Department will continue to aggressively pursue, and bring to justice individual’s who commit illegal acts with firearms.”

