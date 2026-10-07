LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The New York Police Department said two suspects wanted for the attempted murder of an off-duty New York City Police Detective in the Bronx last week have been arrested in Lynn.

Police said the two men, identified as D’Angelo Caraballo, 25, and Sneider Mejia, 24, attempted to rob a man on Friday, stabbing him seven times before taking off.

Caraballo and Mejia appeared in court late Wednesday afternoon and agreed to return to New York City to face attempted murder charges.

According to the Department of Justice, members of the U.S. Marshals Service “Tracked the pair to Massachusetts, where a targeted operation was conducted with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Lynn Police Department. Late Tuesday night, both individuals were taken into custody without further incident or injuries.”

NYPD said the suspects were found hiding in the basement of a house in Lynn overnight and taken into custody.

7 News learned that the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section worked with the other agencies to make the arrests.

The victim, identified as Jose Mercedes, was released from the hospital Tuesday as colleagues gave him a round of applause.

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