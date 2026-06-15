MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested and charged Sunday after they led officers on a high speed, multi-town chase that ended in Middleboro, prosecutors said.

Mariyah Mitchell, 19, of Taunton, and Jamel Spurill, 20, of Brockton were arraigned in Wareham District Court Monday. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges against them, including Reckless Endangerment of a Child.

Prosecutors said an employee at Trucci’s Market told police he saw a couple fighting in a car in the parking lot and tried to break it up. According to police, Spurill then came inside the store and threatened two employees with a knife before he took off in the car with Mitchell, who was behind the wheel.

Police were able to launch a GPS tracker onto the couple’s car and they were eventually stopped in Middleboro and arrested. Massachusetts State Police troopers said they also discovered Mitchell and Spurill’s 11-month-old son was in the backseat during the chase.

Mitchell’s mother said there was never a knife involved in the incident, and the whole ordeal escalated for no reason other than her daughter simply panicked.

“They were scared, she was scared, she didn’t know what to do, she’s a kid, he got in the car, and you know, she was nervous, so they left,” said Kimberly Frates, Mitchell’s mother.

Frates also said her grandson is “fine.”

Spurill nor Mitchell had comment for 7NEWS outside court Monday.

They were both released on bail and are due back in court in July.

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