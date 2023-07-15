WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal in connection with a fight involving a machete in Waltham on Friday night that left three people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported altercation in the area of 34 Hammond St. around 6:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a deep laceration and two other people suffering from machete wounds, according to Waltham police.

All three men were taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. Two men were arrested on undisclosed charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

