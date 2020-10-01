2 arrested, including 17-year-old, in connection with stabbing at Danvers sports complex

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing at the Danvers Indoor Sports Facility late Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault at the Andover Street facility around 11 p.m. learned that two males had been involved in an altercation with a staff member, according to Danvers police.

Following an investigation, police arrested Crismael Lithgow, 21, of Revere, and a 17-year-old boy on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a knife, and assault and battery with a shod foot.

Lithgow will be arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court.

The teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, will be arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

