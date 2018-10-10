2 arrested on drug charges after police recover heroin, crack in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Boston overnight after officers who witnessed a hand-to-hand drug deal in a problematic section of the city found heroin and crack on the suspects, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard after receiving numerous 911 calls and community complaints spotted what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction between a man and a woman around 2:30 a.m., according to Boston police.

Rigoberto Villalona, 36, of Dorchester, and Crystal Andrade, 35, of Boston, were arrested after police recovered plastic bags containing heroin and crack.

Villalona is expected to be arraigned on charges of distributing Class A drugs and possessing a Class A drug with intent to distribute.

Andrade is charged with possessing Class A drugs and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Both were slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)