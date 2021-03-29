2 arrested on drug charges following hit-and-run crash in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and a woman were arrested on drug charges following a hit-and-run crash in Ludlow on Sunday, officials said.

Gregory J. Prince, 51, is facing charges of operating under the influence of drugs,

leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, while 31-year-old Nichole A. Dupuis is facing heroin and cocaine possession charges, according to the Ludlow Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving two cars in the area of East and Chapin streets around 7 p.m. learned the suspects had fled the scene in a 1999 Toyota Camry.

The vehicle was later pulled over near the Chicopee town line.

Prince, who was driving, allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside assessment. Dupuis was said to be found with heroin and crack.

Prince is being held without bail, while Dupuis’ bail was set at $5,000.

The two were expected to appear in court on Monday.

