2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl seized in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested Wednesday on drug trafficking charges after 750 grams of cocaine and 225 grams of heroin/fentanyl were seized in Massachusetts, officials say.

Edwin Rivera, 51, of Lynn, and Jassiel Manuel Castillo, 45, of Lawrence were arrested in connection with a heroin/fentanyl and cocaine trafficking operation in Lynn and Lawrence, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

Castillo was arrested in Lawrence and was charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws (one count) in Lynn District Court. He will return to court Aug. 16.

Rivera was arrested in Manchester, N.H. and will be extradited to Massachusetts to face charges at a later date.

Officials say that Castillo is alleged to have delivered kilo-quantity levels of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine on behalf of Rivera and that Rivera allegedly maintained a stash house in Lynn, where he stored narcotics and proceeds from drug distribution and operated a commercial business in Manchester where he was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

