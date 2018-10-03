2 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen man and woman are facing drug and weapons charges after police seized cocaine, fentanyl, and a semi-automatic handgun Wednesday, officials say.

Methuen Police Department’s Narcotics/Gang and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment at 10 Willow St., which is in close proximity to Howard Playstead Park, as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics distribution, according to Methuen police.

As a result of the search, officers seized 10 bags of cocaine, totaling approximately seven grams, 53 bags of fentanyl, totaling approximately 56.9 grams, a semi-automatic handgun, and $1,940 in cash, police say.

During the search of the apartment, officers located a young child and have referred information about the case to the Department of Children and Families, according to police.

Edgar Arias, 29, was arrested and charged with three counts of distribution of a Class A substance (fentanyl), trafficking fentanyl, possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

Chelimar Gonzalez, 28, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm without a license.

“This case is a tremendous example of the critical work our police officers do every day to proactively protect our city’s residents,” Mayor James Jajuga said. “Their extensive investigative work in this case resulted in the removal of a significant amount of deadly drugs, and a dangerous firearm, from our streets.”

Arias and Gonzalez are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.

