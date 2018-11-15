2 arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested Thursday on fentanyl trafficking charges in South Boston, police say.

Officers executing a search warrant in the area of 30 Orton Marotta Way about 12 p.m. located and seized two scales, $900, and numerous bags of fentanyl with an approximate total weight of 136 grams, Boston police say.

Wilden D. Suazo, 30, of Boston, and Cheryl Higgins, 54, of Boston, were charged with trafficking Class A drugs (fentanyl).

Both will be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

