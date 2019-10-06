2 arrested on gun charges after traffic stop in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing gun charges after officers found a loaded handgun in their car after a traffic stop Saturday, police said.

Officers patrolling on Fessenden Street at 3:14 p.m. pulled over a car with a revoked registration, police said, and the driver allegedly attempted to flee. After officers removed both the driver and passenger from the car, they allegedly found a loaded Cobra .380 in a fanny pack in the back seat, police said.

Jelani Tinnis-Edwards, 21, and Brajon Brown, 20, were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Tinnis-Edwards was also charged with driving without a license.

Both men will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

