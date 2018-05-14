2 arrested on gun, drug charges after Saugus traffic stop

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two North Shore residents are facing drug and weapons charges after troopers caught them with pills, a gun and more than $7,500 in cash during a traffic stop in Saugus Sunday, state police said.

Troopers stopping a black Mercedes for speeding on Route 1 in Saugus about 12:15 a.m. found 100 Oxycodone pills, a Springfield SD-40 with 8 live cartridges in a 12 cartridge capacity magazine and $7582 in cash.

The driver, Irving Terrero, 25, of Lynn and the front seat passenger, Chayanne Sanchez, 23, of Peabody, were arrested and taken to the Revere barracks. Terrero is facing charges of using a motor vehicle without authority, trafficking a Class A substance (Oxycodone), carrying a loaded large capacity firearm, possessing a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possessing a firearm during a felony, possessing a large capacity magazine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sanchez was charged with trafficking a Class A substance (Oxycodone), possessing a Class A substance with intent to distribute (Oxycodone), carrying a loaded large capacity firearm, possessing a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possessing a firearm during a felony, and possession of a large capacity magazine.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)