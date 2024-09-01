BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested on firearm charges following a fight in Mattapan late Saturday night that left two people hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fight in the area of 70 West Selden St. around 11:15 p.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound and a woman who said she had been pistol-whipped, according to Boston police.

Soon after, Luxury Lee, 29, of Fall River, and Kamaree Lee-Eliot, 26, of Dochester, were arrested after officers investigating the incident uncovered a Polymer 80 Ghost Gun with sixteen rounds in a high-capacity magazine, and equipped with a laser sight attachment.

While officers were still on scene, they were advised by Boston Police Operations that a second man self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Both suspects were placed under arrest and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. Lee-Elliot was additionally charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)