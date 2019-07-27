2 arrested on weapons charges after motor vehicle stop in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested on weapons charges following a motor vehicle stop in Lynn Saturday, police say.

Troopers who stopped a 2006 Nissan Sentra on Western Avenue at Centre Street around 8:30 p.m. determined the driver, Jeffery Grullon, 21, of Lynn was operating on a suspended license and his passenger, 18-year-old Jetlee Frias was wanted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Lynn District Court for a motor vehicle violation, according to a release issued by police.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led officers to find a MasterPiece Arms 9mm pistol with a 30 round magazine.

Both men were arrested and are facing several charges including possession of a machine gun and a large capacity weapon or feeding device.

Grullon is also facing motor vehicle charges.

Both were ordered held on $1,000 bail.

They are due to face a judge in Lynn District Court on Monday.

