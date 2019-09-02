2 arrested on weapons charges after motor vehicle stop in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested on weapons charges following a motor vehicle stop in Worcester early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a motor vehicle accident on Florence Street around 5 a.m. began checking the area for the driver who allegedly fled the scene on foot, according to a release issued by the department.

Over the course of the search, officers pulled up behind a black Toyota Carolla and the driver began to speed away.

The passengers in the car, 27-year-old Travis Tolson and 47-year-old Deon Barber, were eventually stopped near the intersection of Gates and Hollis streets.

Officers then observed the two bending over in an alleged attempt to hide something.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded revolver which had been stashed underneath the driver’s seat.

Both are now facing several weapons-related charges including, carrying a firearm without an FID card and carrying a loaded firearm.

They are due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)