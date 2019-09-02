2 arrested on weapons charges after motor vehicle stop in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested on weapons charges following a motor vehicle stop in Worcester early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a motor vehicle accident on Florence Street around 5 a.m. began checking the area for the driver who allegedly fled the scene on foot, according to a release issued by the department.

Over the course of the search, officers pulled up behind a black Toyota Carolla and the driver began to speed away.

The passengers in the car, 27-year-old Travis Tolson and 47-year-old Deon Barber, were eventually stopped near the intersection of Gates and Hollis streets.

Officers then observed the two bending over in an alleged attempt to hide something.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded revolver which had been stashed underneath the driver’s seat.

Both are now facing several weapons-related charges including, carrying a firearm without an FID card and carrying a loaded firearm.

They are due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending