2 arrested on weapons, drug charges after motor vehicle stop in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested Wednesday on weapons and drug charges following a motor vehicle stop in Revere, police say.

Police pulled over a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado about 5 p.m. on Squire Road for a traffic violation, and while the vehicle was stopping, police noticed erratic movement by the passengers, raising suspicion that a crime could be taking place, state police say.

Once the vehicle stopped, police approached the passenger side when the occupant, identified as Christopher Ciano, 21, of Revere, opened the door to speak to police.

The officer quickly observed a silver handgun by Ciano’s feet and immediately placed him in custody.

Due to the circumstances, the juvenile operator, along with the rear-seat passenger, identified as Ayoub Haddad, 18 of Malden, were both taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded more than $3,100 in cash along with more than nine ounces of marijuana and a scale commonly used in the distribution of narcotics, police say.

Ciano and Haddad were scheduled to arraigned at Chelsea District Court Thursday on charges of possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a firearm, defacing a firearm serial number.

