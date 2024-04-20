WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing criminal charges and several were taken to the hospital after a series of fights at the Weymouth High School carnival prompted officials to shut it down for the rest of the week.

Officers responding to the carnival, which had been set up for April vacation week, determined several people had been involved in fights around 9 p.m. and that some of them had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to Weymouth police.

During the police response, there was a report of shots being fired but officers were unable to confirm it.

One adult and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with the fights. Their names have not been released.

The carnival was set to remain open through Sunday but will now be closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)