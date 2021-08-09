(WHDH) — Two people are facing criminal charges in connection with the death of a 10-week-old infant who they were babysitting earlier this year, officials said.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, were arrested Friday in Redmond, Washington, on second-degree murder charges, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Jazon Gregory was said to be left in the care of two of his mother’s friends on the morning of Feb. 17.

An investigation into Gregory’s death revealed “facts supporting gross negligence” by both of his caretakers, officials said. Gregory’s death has since been ruled a homicide.

“The death of an infant child impacts everyone in our community,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said in a statement. “I’m proud of our officers and detectives who worked on this difficult case as we seek to provide justice for Jazon and his family.”

Both suspects were booked into the King County Correctional Facility.

It’s not clear when they’ll be called to court.

