2 bar staffers arrested after melee in front of McGarvey’s in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men who work at McGarvey’s in Manchester, New Hampshire have been arrested on assault charges in connection with an incident outside the pub early New Year’s Day, police announced Saturday.

Trevor Dyer, 23, and Dustin Bourque, 32, both of Raymond, New Hampshire, were both arrested on an assault charge in connection with an incident outside the Elm Street business that resulted in the arrest of another man who is accused of attacking the bouncers, police said.

Police say a day after they arrested the other man, they reviewed cellphone video that showed Dyer kicking the man in the head and that Bourque pushed the victim from behind and assaulted another man.

Borque was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned Feb. 10 in Manchester Circuit Court.

Dyer paid $1,000 cash bail and will be arraigned Jan. 16 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

