AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother bear and her cub caused a spectacle in Amesbury late Tuesday morning as they climbed from tree to tree.

The bears had been in a tree for close to a half hour before they decided to climb down as people looked on with phones in their hands.

They quickly scurried up the second tree.

The mother has since been tranquilized. She tumbled safely into a new below. The cub remains in the tree.

The situation is currently being monitored by first responders.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

#BearUpdate Mama bear just came down after a tranquilizer was used. She landed safely on to a net below. @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) October 9, 2018

New #bearupdate, still hanging out. Looking majestic. Very much the center of attention in #Amesbury right now. @7News pic.twitter.com/AUEWFwbvyo — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) October 9, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)