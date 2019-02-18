2 Bedford, NH schools dismissed early due to written threat

BEDFORD, NH (WHDH) - Two Bedford, New Hampshire schools were dismissed early Monday after administrators received a written threat, officials said.

Bedford High School administrators reported receiving a written note around 10 a.m. “with information on doing harm at a specified period of time,” according to Superintendent Mike Fournier.

After reviewing the information, school officials decided to dismiss both the high school and Ross A. Lurgio Middle School.

“It is important to reiterate that our community is our best and most effective resource in combatting events such as these,” Fournier wore in a letter to the school community. “Please speak with your student about ‘see something/say something” so that our schools can continue to be safe and secure.'”

