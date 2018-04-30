WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Two boaters were rescued from the Charles River in Waltham on Sunday after their canoe capsized.

The victims were taking part in the Run of the Charles boat race, rowing from Dedham to Brighton. Their canoe capsized when they hit the Elm Street Bridge in Waltham.

“Where they went over, the current of the river was very strong and they were pinned against the abutment of the bridge,” said Waltham Fire Dep. Chief Andrew Mullin.

A video recording of the rescue showed firefighters pulling the boaters out of the water and taking them to shore. No injuries were reported.

