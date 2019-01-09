2 boats sink, 1 damaged after massive fire breaks out at Charlestown marina

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of firefighters battled large flames as they jumped from one boat to the next in Charlestown late Tuesday night.

Crews racing to Constitution Road just before 11:30 p.m. found a boat fully engulfed and two others that had also caught fire, Boston Deputy Fire Chief Robert Calobrisi said.

The firefighters attacked the large blaze from the ground, as well as from the North Washington Street Bridge above the harbor.

Calobrisi says he believes fuel from one of the boats made extinguishing the flames difficult.

“I got to believe there was some diesel fuel onboard one of the larger boats that kept stoking the fire and as soon as you hit it and darkened it down, it would reignite again,” he recalled.

Firefighters also faced other challenges, including navigating through the tight area of the marina and having to drag the fire hose several blocks to get enough water on the blaze.

The marine unit eventually sprayed foam onto the boats, which put out the fire.

Two of the boats ended up sinking.

One woman who Calobrisi believes was living on one of the boats was able to escape unharmed.

No other injuries were reported.

“We’re just pretty fortunate that no one was hurt,” Calobrisi said. “We’re grateful for that actually and that’s the main thing. You can replace a boat, you can’t replace a person.”

The Coast Guard was contacted for environmental cleanup of the fuel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

