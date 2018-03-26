BARRINGTON, RI (WHDH) — Officials are investigating after two bodies were found in three days along the coast of Rhode Island.

The most recent discovery was made by a passerby in Barrington. Crews were able to retrieve the body and officials said it appeared to have been in the water for a month or two.

Officials added that the high tides with recent storms could have caused the body to wash ashore.

“The tide has been up and down, so maybe this poor person was washed up and then came back with the tide,” said Barrington Police Chief John LaCross.

The first body was found on Friday.

Neither have been identified.

