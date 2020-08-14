2 bodies recovered after vehicle pulled from water at Boston cruise terminal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two bodies were pulled from the water in Boston Friday shortly before emergency crews recovered a vehicle from the water at the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal in the Seaport District.

It’s unclear what led to the vehicle being in the water.

No additional information was immediately available.

Breaking: SUV pulled from the water behind the black falcon terminal in Boston where divers have recovered 2 bodies #7news pic.twitter.com/JeKcR2WT7A — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 14, 2020

Divers have located a car in the water at the Black Falcon Terminal in Boston…no word if anyone is in the car #7news pic.twitter.com/t0GML58jNK — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 14, 2020

