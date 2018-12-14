2 bodies recovered from Providence River

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police say two bodies have been recovered from the Providence River near the Hurricane Barrier.

Police responded to the area just before noon Friday when a worker for a company that maintains the barrier discovered the first body while removing debris.

The worker brought police to where the body was located.

The department said Special Hazards launched two boats to retrieve the body.

While retrieving the first body, authorities found a second.

No names were released and the bodies were sent to the medical examiner’s office. Both appear to be men.

Maj. David Lapatin says the deaths do not appear suspicious.

