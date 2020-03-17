2 Boston College students test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston College students are recovering at home after testing positive for the coronaviurs.

The two students were studying abroad in Europe this semester and both returned to their homes, outside of New England, as the coronavirus outbreak spread internationally, according to a spokesperson for the school.

They are currently self-isolating.

No further information has been released.

