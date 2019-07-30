2 Boston hospitals ranked among top 15 in United States

BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. News and World Report released its annual list of the 20 best hospitals in the United States on Tuesday and a pair from Boston cracked the top 15.

Massachusetts General Hospital was ranked second in the country, falling just short of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Brigham and Women’s Hospital checked in at thirteenth place.

Hospitals in this year’s ranking received points if they were nationally ranked in one of 16 specialties, according to U.S. News and World Report. The more specialties, the higher the hospital ranked.

MGH ranked in 16 adult and five pediatric specialties and rated highly in 9 adult procedures and conditions, including cancer, digestive disorders, neurological issues, heart disease, orthopedics, transplantation, urologic diseases, and trauma care.

The top 20 hospitals ranked as follows:

U.S. News recognized 569 U.S. hospitals in total as part of its latest ranking.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)