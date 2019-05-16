2 Boston men accused of knifepoint robbery in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men were arrested Wednesday after police say they robbed another man at knifepoint in Dorchester.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force were patrolling the area of Geneva Avenue and Columbia Road in Dorchester about 7:44 p.m. when they were approached by a man who said he had just been robbed of his cellphone by two men armed with a knife, according to Boston police.

After locating the suspect vehicle nearby, police arrested Jikhalil Smith, 24, of Dorchester, and Gus Braggs Jr., 22, of Roxbury.

Both are expected to be arraigned on armed robbery charges in Roxbury District Court.

