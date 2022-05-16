FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing larceny charges after allegedly stealing mail out of a mailbox at a Falmouth post office Monday, officials said.

After a monthlong investigation of thefts from curbside mail and collection boxes that targeted personal checks, police arrested the two men as they were taking mail from an exterior mailbox at the post office early Monday morning, officials said.

Jailson Gomes Barros, 23, of Boston and Ronny Alejandro Gonzalez, 19, of Hyde Park were charged with breaking into a depository, possession of burglarious tools and larceny under $1,200.

No other information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)